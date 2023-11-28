Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A police chase in Newburgh has ended in a crash.

That crash happened on State Road 66.

According to crews on scene, this involved Newburgh Police and Warrick County deputies.

Pictures sent in from our photographer on scene shows damaged law enforcement vehicles, as well as fixerpros van that ended up in the median.

At around 4:30 a.m., our 14 News crew on scene said an ambulance was heading towards the area.

At this time it is unknown who was inside those vehicles and how bad the injuries are.

We will update this story as it develops.

