Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh

Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A police chase in Newburgh has ended in a crash.

That crash happened on State Road 66.

According to crews on scene, this involved Newburgh Police and Warrick County deputies.

Pictures sent in from our photographer on scene shows damaged law enforcement vehicles, as well as fixerpros van that ended up in the median.

At around 4:30 a.m., our 14 News crew on scene said an ambulance was heading towards the area.

At this time it is unknown who was inside those vehicles and how bad the injuries are.

We will update this story as it develops.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police warning of controversial new iPhone feature
EPD: Man arrested after pulling gun on man trying to use porta potty
Two people pulled from truck following crash on U.S. 41
Two people pulled from truck following crash on U.S. 41
Dispatch: Crews working scene at US 41 and Pigeon Creek
Dispatch: Three injured during crash at US 41 and Pigeon Creek
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released

Latest News

11/28 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
11/28 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
11/28 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Haynie’s Corner kicks off Merry and Bright Christmas pop up event
Haynie’s Corner kicks off Merry and Bright Christmas pop up event