Milder temps, rain on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cold sunshine on Tuesday as temperatures only climbed into the middle 30s, about 15 degrees cooler than normal. Clear again on Tuesday night with morning lows in the lower 20s on Wednesday. South winds will help temps push into the middle 50s by Wednesday afternoon. An approaching cold front will spread clouds over the Tri-State on Wednesday night. Rainy on Thursday with steady temps in the mid 50s. Rain may be heavy at times with total rainfall of around 1 inch by Friday. Rain tapers off on Friday, and mild 50s will remain through the weekend. More rain possible on Sunday, then partly cloudy to start next week.

