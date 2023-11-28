Birthday Club
John Waite set to perform at Victory Theatre this spring

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - John Waite has announced he will be coming to Evansville this March.

According to a release, that event is set to take place at the Victory Theatre on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Officials say tickets will officially go on sale Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase those tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com.

