John Waite set to perform at Victory Theatre this spring
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - John Waite has announced he will be coming to Evansville this March.
According to a release, that event is set to take place at the Victory Theatre on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
Officials say tickets will officially go on sale Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m.
You can purchase those tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.