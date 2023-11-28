ISP trooper hurt in Posey Co. crash
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Indiana State Trooper is recovering in the hospital after officials say he pulled into the path of a truck.
Indiana State Trooper Todd Ringle says it happened Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. in Posey County.
Ringle says the trooper was heading north on Stierley Road when he failed to yield and pulled into the path of a truck.
Sgt. Ringle tells us the driver of the truck is not hurt, but the trooper was taken to Deaconess Midtown for non-life threating injuries.
