ISP trooper hurt in Posey Co. crash

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Indiana State Trooper is recovering in the hospital after officials say he pulled into the path of a truck.

Indiana State Trooper Todd Ringle says it happened Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. in Posey County.

Ringle says the trooper was heading north on Stierley Road when he failed to yield and pulled into the path of a truck.

Sgt. Ringle tells us the driver of the truck is not hurt, but the trooper was taken to Deaconess Midtown for non-life threating injuries.

