Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police have identified the victim of last week’s shooting.

Police say 40-year-old Stephanie Green was the victim in last Wednesday’s shooting.

No arrest has been made so far in the incident, but family tells us the shooter is someone they know.

Sandra Jackson is the mother to 40-year-old Stephanie Green, and she says the family were unloading groceries when a man shot her daughter in front of their home.

“I heard a boom real loud. I turned around this way and I saw my child laying on the ground, and I knew then what that loud noise was,” said Jackson.

Stephanie’s brother Keith Green says she had only just arrived at the house after driving from Huntsville, Alabama to see her family for Thanksgiving.

“That girl would do anything for anyone,” said Keith. “You would think that she was my older sister the way that she looked out for me, and I just... I’m going to miss her.”

The 40-year-old’s boyfriend had planned to propose to her on her 41st birthday this past Sunday, only days after her death.

“Didn’t have a clue. He hadn’t told her nothing,” said Jackson.

All the family wants now is justice.

“You looked at me in the eye and still had a chance to stop yourself, and you didn’t. You did not. You took my baby,” said Jackson.

The Owensboro Police Department has not made an arrest in connection with Stephanie’s death. They’re asking anyone with surveillance footage or information to come forward.

“It could be the tiniest bit of information, but that could be very beneficial to us and our detectives in this case.”

Stephanie’s family members say they believe the suspected killer is someone they know.

“Took this girl away from five children, and this person knew how that girl loved her kids,” Jackson said.

Police tell me they believe there’s no threat to the public right now.

They’re asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

