Haynie’s Corner kicks off Merry and Bright Christmas pop up event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People at Haynie’s Corner brewing Company kicked off a Christmas pop up.

The Merry and Bright Christmas pop up is an annual event they have every Monday during the holiday season.

Each Monday they’ll have a guest bartender and new Christmas decorations.

The guest bartender Scott Schymik explains how much fun it is for the whole neighborhood.

“Very cool neighborhood of friends and family that all just come down and have a good time you know everybody tries to to give each other crap but its a good time,” said Schymik.

The event will continue through Christmas.

