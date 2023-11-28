EWSU water treatment plan being revised due to rising costs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is making a massive pivot in their water treatment plant project.

Officials say they had to pause the project after a consultant told them the project would cost over $400 million.

They say their original estimates were $180 million in 2021, but inflation drove them higher throughout June. Now, the consultants put it over the $400 million mark, and they’ve pivoted.

Officials say based on their meeting Tuesday, with a new plan in place, people will pay an additional $7.34 on their water bills per 5,000 gallons of use by April 2026.

Lane Young says the original plan would have had all their new facilities in the same spot on the riverfront.

Now, the main plant will be there, while other facilities will be moved elsewhere to save on building costs.

“Because it was going to be over here, we were going to need all kinds of new structures,” said Young. “Those structures need solid sites and footings and deep foundations. That was where all the cost where we were finding if we had to do it all here.”

Officials say if everything goes well, the sitework would begin in early 2025.

They say this should have no effect on the plant’s ability to function.

They’ll seek approval from the board from December 12.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.