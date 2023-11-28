Birthday Club
Evansville Historic District businesses can now apply for liquor license

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A downtown Evansville Historic District got approval to increase the area that’s permitted to hold a liquor and tobacco license.

The historic area was increased to 1,500 ft out. Along with this, they increased the price to get a license, but there can now be more businesses to obtain the license.

Executive director Department of Metropolitan Development Kelley Cours explains the process.

“When they apply for the liquor license with the alcohol and tobacco commission then they would send us a request for for a letter stating that the place is within that boundary. And then we would send that letter to the state notifying that establishment is within the boundaries so they can apply for those licenses,” said Cours.

So far only one business has a license. Fourteen licenses are available to apply for.

