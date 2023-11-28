Evansville City Council votes to limit liquor stores and gas stations in urban core

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In November, the Evansville City Council was pitched a resolution that would work to limit liquor and tobacco stores, gas stations, and storage facilities in the Evansville Promise Neighborhood.

4th Ward City Councilman Alex Burton was one of the resolution’s authors, and says the he wants to change the trajectory of Evansville’s Urban core, helping not only accomplish the goals of the Promise Neighborhood, but to improve the lives of everybody within it.

“We have enough gas stations. We have enough liquor stores, and even from the convenience store, dollar store-type of set up, a lot of residents are fed up with that,” says Burton, “they want real, intentional development and even better housing.”

The idea is to help with the revitalization of the Evansville Promise Neighborhood, which encompasses six Evansville schools in the urban core:

Evans Elementary

Delaware Elementary

Lincoln School

Bosse High School

Lodge Community School

Glenwood Leadership Academy

The idea of the resolution was to keep the area from being overrun with gas stations, smoke shops, and liquor stores. All the while, the hope is to push developers toward more beneficial businesses and housing opportunities for people in the area. It passed.

“As we’re having this conversation right here on this piece of property, this used to be a liquor store, which is literally 500 feet away from a school,” says Burton, “my aim for this resolution is to have a conversation with Area Plan and also work with the consultants who are already in progress of figuring out how to reevaluate our neighborhoods, and reimagine our neighborhoods to make sure we’re all coming together and really writing the best future for Evansville possible.”

Burton says looking at the areas within Evansville’s Promise Neighborhood like Jacobsville and Goosetown, so much is already being worked toward to help revitalize them.

In Burton’s eyes, if you add the amount of vacant properties in these areas with what the land bank already holds, there’s no time like the present to work with local housing organizations to keep these neighborhoods’ personalities intact while reimagining them for the future.

Now it’s important to understand this is only a resolution that was passed, and within it, it uses the language “policy preference.”

With that, it’s not some official rule that no more liquor stores or gas stations can be built in the Promise Neighborhood, only that developers who come to the area will be given a clear picture of what the city wants to see.

