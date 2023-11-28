Birthday Club
Crews working on water main break in Sacremento
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SACREMENTO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are working on a big water main break in McLean County.

According to officials, that break happened on Main Street in Sacremento.

City leaders say they’ll be shutting down the water system so that they can make repairs.

When it comes back on, officials say the city will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

