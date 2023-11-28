Crews working on water main break in Sacremento

SACREMENTO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are working on a big water main break in McLean County.

According to officials, that break happened on Main Street in Sacremento.

City leaders say they’ll be shutting down the water system so that they can make repairs.

When it comes back on, officials say the city will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

