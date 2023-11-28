Coldest day since March

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite plenty of sunshine, this will be the coldest day we have seen in more than eight months! We are starting the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s, and we will only climb into the mid 30s this afternoon. Today is not as breezy as yesterday, but wind chill will still be a factor. Our feels like temperatures are in the teens in many locations this morning, and it will probably feel like the upper 20s for most of this afternoon.

The winds will die down tonight as temperatures drop back into the low to mid 20s under clear skies. We will probably hit our low temperature around midnight tonight, then our temperatures will begin to climb as the wind picks up from the south-southwest heading into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be sunny and a little breezy with winds from the southwest at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts around 21 mph. That flow of southerly air along with plenty of sunshine will push our temperatures into the low to mid 50s Wednesday afternoon!

Our high temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s for the rest of the week, but the sunshine does not stick around. Clouds roll in Wednesday night, then scattered showers move in from the west Thursday afternoon and evening. Widespread rain is likely Thursday night into Friday morning, then the rain will taper off Friday afternoon and evening.

We are not expecting any thunderstorms from this system. Most of the Tri-State will probably pick up around 1-1.5″ of rain from Thursday afternoon through Friday.

Saturday will most likely be dry, but a few more scattered showers are possible Sunday and Monday as a weak cold front passes through our region.

