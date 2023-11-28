Birthday Club
Both lanes shut down due to rollover crash on Hwy. 40, officials say

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A crash has shut down both lanes in the 12700 block of Highway 40.

According to officials on scene, that crash involved one car, which ended up upside down.

A picture sent in from our 14 News crew shows the vehicle on the side of the road in a ditch.

We’re told the driver of the vehicle had to be mechanically extricated.

At this time, both lanes remain closed.

We will update this story as it develops.

