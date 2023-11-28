Birthday Club
Boil advisory issued in Mt. Vernon due to water main damage

(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Portions of Mount Vernon are under a boil advisory due to a water main that has been damaged.

According to a press release, the area of Nation Road, from Bradley Boulevard West to Breeze Road, and North to Johnson Road may experience a temporary drop in pressure or service interruption.

Field personnel are on site repairing the water main damage.

We will let you know when the boil advisory has been lifted.

ISP trooper hurt in Posey Co. crash
Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
New park coming to Evansville, Woodmere Dog Park hosting groundbreaking ceremony
Trial date moved for man accused of double murder to February
Several Owensboro health facilities requiring masks due to high Covid patient rates
