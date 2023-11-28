Boil advisory issued in Mt. Vernon due to water main damage

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Portions of Mount Vernon are under a boil advisory due to a water main that has been damaged.

According to a press release, the area of Nation Road, from Bradley Boulevard West to Breeze Road, and North to Johnson Road may experience a temporary drop in pressure or service interruption.

Field personnel are on site repairing the water main damage.

We will let you know when the boil advisory has been lifted.

