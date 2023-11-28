Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Action taken against United Fidelity Bank for “unsafe and unsound practices”

Action taken against United Fidelity Bank for “unsafe and unsound practices”
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville based bank is being asked to correct what the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is calling “unsafe or unsound practices.”

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency officials say it’s related to corporate governance and enterprise risk management, credit underwriting and administration, liquidity risk management and interest rate risk management.

Officials say the board of directors and management are now required to correct the violations.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police warning of controversial new iPhone feature
EPD: Man arrested after pulling gun on man trying to use porta potty
Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Terrible smell in Evansville neighborhood has residents asking questions
Terrible smell in Evansville neighborhood has residents asking questions
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released

Latest News

University of Evansville
Southwest Indiana is home to many ‘super polluters:’ Here’s how the University of Evansville is hoping to help
Action taken against United Fidelity Bank for “unsafe and unsound practices”
Action taken against United Fidelity Bank for “unsafe and unsound practices”
One person shot Monday night on Skipping Stone Drive
One person shot Monday night on Skipping Stone Drive
ISP trooper hurt in Posey Co. crash
ISP trooper hurt in Posey Co. crash
EWSU water treatment plan being revised due to rising costs
EWSU water treatment plan being revised due to rising costs