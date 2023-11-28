Action taken against United Fidelity Bank for “unsafe and unsound practices”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville based bank is being asked to correct what the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is calling “unsafe or unsound practices.”

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency officials say it’s related to corporate governance and enterprise risk management, credit underwriting and administration, liquidity risk management and interest rate risk management.

Officials say the board of directors and management are now required to correct the violations.

