Aces Basketball’s Humrichous named MVC Newcomer of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Helping the University of Evansville improve to 6-0 for the first time since 1964, Ben Humrichous was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

Humrichous put together one of the top weekends that the University of Evansville men’s basketball program has ever seen. Averaging 27.5 points per game, Humrichous led the Purple Aces to an 85-77 overtime win at Chattanooga along with a dominant 93-74 triumph over Southeast Missouri State.

He opened the weekend with 28 points in the win over the Mocs. He was 11-for-21 from the field, 5-of-12 from outside and picked up 3 assists, 2 blocks and 2 boards while playing over 42 minutes.

In the second game of the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Classic, he scored 27 points in a 93-74 win over the Redhawks. Humrichous converted 11 of his 13 attempts and was a perfect 8-for-8 inside the arc. He tallied 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and a steal in just over 37 minutes of work. He shot 64.7% for the week while finishing at 47.1% from long range.

