EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work to extend the road right next to the Promenade Flats apartment complex is finished.

Drivers can now take Vogel Road all the way east to North Cross Pointe Boulevard, which is right in front of Costco.

We’re told the new road will also help bring in additional businesses, housing and hotels to the area.

