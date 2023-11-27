USI bringing holiday spirit with Christmas tree lighting ceremony

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday marks the University of Southern Indiana’s annual tree lighting ceremony.

That’s happening at 6:00 p.m. at the University Center East and West.

Organizers say they will also have other activities including a visit with Santa, holiday sweater contest, and food and drinks.

Crews will also be collecting donations of new or gently used hats, scarves, gloves, and coats.

Those donations will be given to students at a local title One elementary school.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.