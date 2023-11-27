Two people pulled from truck following crash on U.S. 41

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were rescued Monday following a crash on U.S. 41, authorities say.

That crash happened on southbound Highway 41 in Gibson County.

According to state troopers, two people were pulled from one of the trucks involved in the wreck.

Officials say both people have non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic is currently moving, but a little slower than usual.

We will update you on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.