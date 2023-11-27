Owensboro hosting groundbreaking for new fire training center
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Monday afternoon, Owensboro city leaders will be hosting a groundbreaking for the new fire training center.
Organizers say that’s taking place at 2:00 p.m. on Daviess Street.
Officials say it will be built where the former facility was.
They say it will provide state-of-the-art training for the Owensboro Fire Department.
It will also include a new classroom, training building, and a four-story tower and burn room.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.