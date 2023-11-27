North Posey’s Jackson Graff tabbed as IHSAA Mental Attitude winner

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a busy thanksgiving weekend, as three Tri-State teams played in state championship games, but unfortunately, Mount Carmel, Heritage Hills, and North Posey all came up short. Still though, incredible seasons for all three, just to get there.

There were a couple of postgame awards that went the way of our southwest Indiana clubs, though. First off, North Posey senior Jackson Graff was named the IHSAA’s mental attitude award winner for class 2-A football.

Graff is a four-year member of the Vikings’ football team, and also a four-year basketball player too, which he’ll jump right into this week. He’s a team captain on the football team, and was named all-PAC Conference, three-times. He has a 4.0 GPA, and is class vice-president, and a member of national honor society.

“I really take pride in my academics as well as my athletics, so to be rewarded by that at this stadium, with these people, with these fans watching is special,” said Graff. “Any school activity, extracurricular I can be in, I do it. I try to be a leader in the classroom, lead my peers, and try to set a good example.”

“He was a great nominee for us, and we had a pretty good idea he would probably get it,” said Vikings’ head football coach, Waylon Schenk. “He’s been a two-year captain for this football team, been a leader, really since the 7th grade. Involved in all kinds of things in school.”

The mental attitude award is annually presented to a senior, nominated by his principal and coach, who’s demonstrated excellence in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership, and athletic ability.

