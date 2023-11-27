Birthday Club
New park coming to Evansville, Woodmere Dog Park hosting groundbreaking ceremony

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Woodmere Dog Park says they are set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony this week.

According to a release, that ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 28.

Organizers say dog lovers and area residents are welcome to join the ceremony at 10 a.m. on the park grounds located at 3320 Lincoln Avenue in Evansville.

The Woodmere board says they were able to secure the Patronicity matching crowd grant raising $90,000, finalizing the fundraising efforts allowing construction to begin in January.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be at the ceremony as well as representatives of ARC Construction and Morley and Associates.

Woodmere board members say they are also excited to announce the new park name during the ceremony.

The Park is set to open in the Spring of 2024.

