Monday Sunrise Headlines

11/27 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Happening Monday in Vanderburgh County, a change of venue hearing is scheduled in an Evansville murder trial.

In a 14 news update, the man shot by police at the Evansville Regional Airport is now in jail.

We have what charges Pierre Barthelemy is facing.

New information this morning on a large fire over the weekend in Evansville.

Fire crews now saying it was an accident.

With most people now home from the holidays, new numbers this morning show how many people flew this past week.

We have what travelers are saying about the busy days.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

