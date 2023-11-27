Birthday Club
METS announces launch of new METS Micro app
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System has announced the launch of their new app, METS Micro.

Officials say METS Micro will officially launch on November 28 with the goal of using innovative software to expand access to transportation in Evansville.

The app will allow anyone within a designated service zone in southeast Evansville to book an on-demand ride.

According to a release, the app-based public transit pilot service is in partnership with Via, global leader in TransitTech, the Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Toyota Mobility Foundation, and Energy Systems Network.

A release shows when booking a ride, Via’s intelligent algorithms match riders headed in the same direction into one shared vehicle to create quick, efficient shared trips.

METS Micro will be available Monday to Saturday from 6:15 a.m. to 12 a.m. and on Sundays from 6:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say rides will cost $2, and the fleet will include two wheelchair-accessible Toyota Sienna minivans.

They say the app is available in Google Play, App Store, or by calling 812- 562-5011.

