Man sentenced to life in prison on rape and sodomy charges

Ronnie Duvall
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ronnie Duvall was formally sentenced to life in prison Monday on charges of rape and sodomy.

Duvall was tried back in September after a two-day trial.

A jury found him guilty of rape of a victim under 12 years old, sodomy of a victim under 12 years old and sodomy of a victim under 14 years old.

Duvall will be eligible for parole after 20 years and will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender.

First building of new luxury apartment complex in Evansville complete
Vogel Road extension in Evansville complete
Dispatch: Three injured during crash at US 41 and Pigeon Creek
Traffic Alert: Adams Lane Bridge over US 41 to close starting Monday
Vogel Road extension in Evansville complete
