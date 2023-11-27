Man sentenced to life in prison on rape and sodomy charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ronnie Duvall was formally sentenced to life in prison Monday on charges of rape and sodomy.

Duvall was tried back in September after a two-day trial.

A jury found him guilty of rape of a victim under 12 years old, sodomy of a victim under 12 years old and sodomy of a victim under 14 years old.

Duvall will be eligible for parole after 20 years and will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.