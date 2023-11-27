Jason Aldean set to return to Ford Center

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jason Aldean has announced he is extending his ‘Highway Desperado Tour’, which now includes a stop in Evansville.

According to a release, that tour is set to begin May 18, 2024.

Officials say the tour includes special guests Hailey Whitters, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets are available starting Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m.

For those who are interested, you can buy those tickets at JasonAldean.com.

A release shows the tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge, pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A session with Jason Aldean, VIP gift item and more.

Jason Aldean’s performance in Evansville is set for August 8, 2024 at the Ford Center.

