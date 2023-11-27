Heritage Hills’ Braxton Schaefer wins Mental Attitude Award

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a busy thanksgiving weekend, as three Tri-State teams played in state championship games, but unfortunately, Mount Carmel, Heritage Hills, and North Posey all came up short. Still though, incredible seasons for all three, just to get there.

Heritage Hills’ senior Braxton Schaefer was tabbed as the class 3A recipient of the IHSAA’s mental attitude award, after the Patriots’ state championship appearance, Friday.

Schaefer is a two-way lineman for the Pats, who earned all-PAC honors, as well. He’s a four-year letterman in wrestling, making it to semistate in his weight class last year. Schaefer ranks first in his class academically, and is involved in beta club, math bowl, and the fellowship of Christian athletes.

“Being able to receive it on the field is definitely the best experience I’ve had in my high school career, and especially receiving it in Lucas Oil, I couldn’t ask for anything better. Being here with my team, the best experience of my life,” said Schaefer.

“I looked at the resume that we wrote, and I thought my gosh he’s gotta win this. He’s such an outstanding student, an outstanding person. Looking at going to Notre Dame or Purdue,” said Heritage Hills football head coach, Todd Wilkerson. “Just a kid who used to be a fullback in our system and we put him at center -- undersized and just was the quarterback of our offensive line all year. Just an outstanding kid.”

The mental attitude award is annually presented to a senior, nominated by his principal and coach, who’s demonstrated excellence in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership, and athletic ability.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.