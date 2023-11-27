Birthday Club
First building of new luxury apartment complex in Evansville complete

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The construction on a new apartment complex on Evansville’s east side is making progress.

The first building on the development called “Promenade Flats” is up.

The complex is located on North Burkhardt Road.

Crews broke ground at the site back in August.

Officials say it will feature more than 200 apartments and have several amenities, such as a fitness room and dog park.

Crews expect residents to start moving in next summer.

