Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Avery Davis, 6, was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials. (Source: WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Marcus Flowers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina last week, according to officials.

Family members identified the boy as Avery Davis.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of a 6-year-old who was killed after being accidentally shot Friday morning in a hunting accident,” SCDNR wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department said officers are in the initial stages of investigation. Officials have not clarified how the shooting happened, but they are calling it an accident.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police warning of controversial new iPhone feature
Jack Harlow, in the green hoodie, stops by Wonder Whip in Owensboro
Jack Harlow spotted at Wonder Whip before Owensboro concert
Man shot by law enforcement at Evansville Regional Airport booked into jail
E 7th and Jackson Street fire
Crews respond to structure fire on Owensboro’s northside
North Posey fans and players reflect on incredible season
North Posey fans and players reflect on incredible season

Latest News

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie will be available to rent Dec. 13, including more songs
METS announces launch of new METS Micro app
METS announces launch of new METS Micro app
In this undated photo released by Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry, a newly born...
A critically endangered Sumatran rhino named Delilah successfully gives birth in Indonesia
A family dog was shot while trying to protect a 12-year-old.
GRAPHIC: Family dog shot trying to protect 12-year-old