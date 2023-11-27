Evansville Futsol Court hosting groundbreaking at Stockwell Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big change to Stockwell Park is expected to break ground Monday.

Evansville City leaders say they’ll be breaking ground on the new Futsal Court.

Futsol is a game similar to soccer, but played on a hardcourt surface.

According to a release, a brief ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on the site of the old tennis court at Stockwell Park.

They say Mayor Winnecke and deputy Mayor Schaefer will be joined by representatives from the Welborn Baptist Foundation, Indiana Soccer, Parks & Recreation Department and the Latino Soccer League.

The project is expected to be complete by early 2024.

