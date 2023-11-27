EPD: Man arrested after pulling gun on man trying to use porta potty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man is in jail after police say he pulled a gun on a man trying to use the bathroom.

According to police, the caller stated her husband stopped at 1060 East Riverside at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon. She said he tried to use a porta potty at Centertown Motors.

Police say several people came out and surrounded her husband.

Officials say they were told one man pulled a gun. After obtaining a search warrant, police say they found the gun in the business.

58-year-old David Wayne Townsell was arrested for intimidation.

A mugshot has not yet been provided.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.