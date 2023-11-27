Birthday Club
Cybersecurity breach impacts several Fidelity National Financial systems

Fidelity National Financial is investigating a cybersecurity breach that disrupted some of the...
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is investigating a cybersecurity breach that impacted several company systems.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FNF identified the incident last week and began an investigation.

The company says it “retained leading experts to assist the Company, notified law enforcement authorities, and implemented certain measures to assess and contain the incident.”

The company also blocked access to some systems, which resulted in disruptions in business. Some services related to title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, mortgage transaction services, and technology to the real estate and mortgage industries, were affected by these measures.

The company says its majority-owned subsidiary, F&G Annuities & Life, a leading provider of insurance solutions, was not impacted by the incident.

Based on the investigation, FNF determined that an unauthorized third party accessed certain FNF systems and acquired certain credentials.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

FNF says the company is continuing to assess the impact of the incident and is working to restore normal operations as quickly and safely as possible.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

