EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold start to the week with morning lows in the upper 20s. We will climb into the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon under ample sunshine, but it will feel even colder. Today will be a bit breezy with winds from the west at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. As a result, our wind chills will only make it into the low to mid 30s this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s, but the wind chills will probably dip into the low to mid teens.

Tuesday will be sunny and cold, but not as breezy. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the low 30s.

Tuesday night will still be clear and cold with low temperatures in the mid 20s and wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s.

Our wind direction changes Tuesday night into Wednesday, and warmer air will start flowing in from the south. That will push our temperatures into the low 50s Wednesday afternoon under sunny skies.

Clouds roll in Wednesday night into Thursday, then scattered rain moves into the Tri-State Thursday afternoon and evening as a low pressure system moves into our region. Rain is likely Thursday night into Friday morning, but we are not expecting any thunderstorms. The rain will then taper off Friday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s both Thursday and Friday.

Saturday looks partly to mostly cloudy but mainly dry. Another low pressure system will bring us additional scattered rain chances on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday.

