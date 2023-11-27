Cold start to the week, wet finish

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday morning started at 27 degrees in Evansville, our 2nd coldest morning this fall. Clear skies Monday night will allow lows to dip into the lower 20s for the first time since last winter. Mostly sunny again on Tuesday with highs in the middle 30s. Southerly winds return on Wednesday, so we will warm into the lower 50s with increasing clouds by evening. Temperatures will stay above freezing on Thursday and Friday, and rain is likely both days. Rainfall could top an inch. As it stands today, our November is the 3rd driest in the last 100 years, so we can use the rain. Normal temps through the weekend with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Partly sunny on Saturday with more rain possible on Sunday and Monday.

