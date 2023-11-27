Birthday Club
cMoe announces new interim director

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Children’s Museum of Evansville has announced a change in leadership.

According to a press release, Nathan McCullough Haddix will serve as interim director of the museum.

This comes as mayor elect Stephanie Terry will be stepping into her role as mayor come the new year.

The board says they are currently searches for a candidate to fill the position permanently.

McCullough-Haddix has served as deputy director for the last 5 years.

