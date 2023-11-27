cMoe announces new interim director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Children’s Museum of Evansville has announced a change in leadership.

According to a press release, Nathan McCullough Haddix will serve as interim director of the museum.

This comes as mayor elect Stephanie Terry will be stepping into her role as mayor come the new year.

The board says they are currently searches for a candidate to fill the position permanently.

McCullough-Haddix has served as deputy director for the last 5 years.

