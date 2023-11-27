Birthday Club
Change of venue hearing scheduled in Evansville murder trial

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Monday in Vanderburgh County, a change of venue hearing has been scheduled in an Evansville murder trial.

Kentar Collins is scheduled to be back in court for that hearing.

Police say Collins is accused of killing Jaylen Curlee back in 2022.

As we reported, he was set to go on trial earlier this month.

[Previous Story: Mistrial declared for Judson St. murder case in Evansville]

However, court records show his attorney asked for a mistrial due to media coverage.

We’re told the judge granted that requested and all jurors were dismissed.

Collins’ hearing will be to discuss moving the trial to Monroe County, Indiana.

We will update you Monday night if that motion is approved.

