St. Joseph's Catholic Church hosts first Sunday mass in newly renovated building

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church hosts first Sunday mass in newly renovated building
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - People crowded the newly finished sanctuary over at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for a joyful homecoming.

Only eight months ago, parishioners woke up to find the roof missing from their church.

We’re told it’s been a hard road the last couple months after the tornado, but one bright side that’s emerged out of all of this is the number of people willing to give back in the church’s time of need.

Some long time members say they’ve never seen as many people come forward to volunteer before.

This means the more than 100 year old church was able to get some much needed renovations in addition to the repairs that were needed after the roof was blown off.

“A lot of parishioners had a part in putting everything back together and without all their help and all their expertise skills,” said churchgoer, Diane Bassemier. “It would have been a lot more expensive to put everything back together. It raised volunteerism to a much higher level.”

St Joseph’s Father Gene Schroeder tells me there’s still some further minor work that need to happen before the church is completely finished.

Schroeder says new carpeting and some small renovations to the steeple should be done by this spring.>

