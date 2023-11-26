Police warning of controversial new iPhone feature

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police departments across the country are sharing details about a new feature in the recent iOS 17 update.

The feature is called NameDrop, which Apple says allows users to quickly share contact information with a nearby iPhone or Apple Watch by bringing them close together.

According to many police departments, this feature is defaulted ON after making the update.

Officers are warning parents to change these settings on their children’s phones to keep them safe.

Apple officials say that the contacts will not be shared unless you choose to share your contact card and receive the other person’s.

NameDrop cancels if the two iOS devices are moved away from each other or the iPhone is locked before the transfer completes.

To read more about the feature and what it is capable of, click here.



Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.