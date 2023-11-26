North Posey fans and players reflect on incredible season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As North Posey’s journey comes to a close in Indy, just one game short of a class 2A championship, the Vikings look back on an incredible year.

“I was told before the season to cherish it, because time goes by fast. But, it’s hard to cherish things when it’s over in a snap, but I’m grateful for it,” said Senior Quarterback Liam Stone.

It may not have ended how they wanted, but this loss doesn’t change the fact that this season will go down in the North Posey History books.

“It’s been amazing. These kids have worked their butts off. It’s been a long time coming, 18 years, most of these kids weren’t around. We don’t get this opportunity very often, so we’re thankful for the ride that they’ve all taken us on,” said Team Driver Danny Fallowfield.

Now that the season has come to a close, some parents, fans, and students wanted to say thank you to the seniors and the entire Vikings squad for the year they gave the community.

“They’ve made me proud. They’re amazing. They’re in bunches, they travel together, it’s a brotherhood, they’re going to have that forever,” said Sasha Stone, Senior Liam Stone’s Mom.

“I think it means a lot to us because it hasn’t happened in so long, and we beat schools that we haven’t beat before, and it really brought us all together,” said North Posey Senior Aubrey Vaughn.

“They put this program back on the map. Those kids bought into something when they were in junior high. This was a goal they set. They’ve been at every offseason workout, they’ve showed this younger group how to do this. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Head Coach Waylon Schenk.

“Thank you for all the memories and thank you for being leaders to me and helping me all the way,” said Junior Runningback Jed Galvin.

