Mater Dei holds annual craft show to raise funds for high school band

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - School wasn’t in session Saturday, but the halls were still filled with people at Mater Dei High School.

Hundreds of people showed up to the annual Mater Dei Band Craft Show.

There were over 80 vendors and cost $2 dollars to get in. It’s one of Mater Dei’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

All of the proceeds go toward the band members.

Band mom Angie Mullenix helped coordinate the event and says this year the money will be a big help getting the kids to the Indy 500 parade in May.

“We always hold it the Saturday after Thanksgiving,” said Mullenix. “We’ve done it several years in a row now and we plan to continue it. So it’s got to be a good fundraiser if you guys keep doing it right? Yes, it’s been very successful.”

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

