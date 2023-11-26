Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Man shot by law enforcement at Evansville Regional Airport booked into jail

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 24-year-old Pierre Barthelemy has been booked into Vanderburgh County Jail after he was charged at police with a knife at Evansville Regional Airport.

Last week, Barthelemy was shot by police at Evansville Regional Airport, and tonight, he has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Police told us Barthelemy was demanding a flight from ticketing agents, then pulled a knife when he was denied. They said they used tasers and pepper balls, which they say were unsuccessful.

Barthelemy was shot by police and then transported to the hospital.

According to a November 8 arrest affidavit, it showed Barthelemy had come here on a bus from Indianapolis.

He was arrested for a theft charge after he police were called to the bus because he was being an unruly passenger.

We are waiting for his mug shot to be posted.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Nebo
Man hospitalized after truck crashes into home in Nebo
Police warning of controversial new iPhone feature
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
North Posey fans and players reflect on incredible season
North Posey fans and players reflect on incredible season

Latest News

E 7th and Jackson Street fire
Crews respond to structure fire on Owensboro’s northside
Jack Harlow, in the green hoodie, stops by Wonder Whip in Owensboro
Jack Harlow spotted at Wonder Whip before Owensboro concert
Police warning of controversial new iPhone feature
North Posey fans and players reflect on incredible season
North Posey fans and players reflect on incredible season