Man shot by law enforcement at Evansville Regional Airport booked into jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 24-year-old Pierre Barthelemy has been booked into Vanderburgh County Jail after he was charged at police with a knife at Evansville Regional Airport.

Last week, Barthelemy was shot by police at Evansville Regional Airport, and tonight, he has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Police told us Barthelemy was demanding a flight from ticketing agents, then pulled a knife when he was denied. They said they used tasers and pepper balls, which they say were unsuccessful.

Barthelemy was shot by police and then transported to the hospital.

According to a November 8 arrest affidavit, it showed Barthelemy had come here on a bus from Indianapolis.

He was arrested for a theft charge after he police were called to the bus because he was being an unruly passenger.

We are waiting for his mug shot to be posted.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.