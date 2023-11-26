Local Evansville shop sees record-breaking sales on Small Business Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Black Friday has come and gone, but shoppers stuck around for more deals on Small Business Saturday.

Local stores offered discounts, giveaways and special deals to promote their businesses.

Shoppers took advantage of the deals, especially with Christmas right around the corner.

Owner of Posh on Main on Main Street Vicki Bohleber says it’s the perfect way to highlight your community.

She says after four years of participating, today was her record-breaking year.

”My small business Saturday was phenomenal,” said Bohleber. “Thank you thank you Tri-State for coming out and supporting the small businesses. I like to say that when you’re helping me, you’re helping someone smaller than me who doesn’t have a brick and mortar.”

Bohleber says she hopes people will continue to support local shops more than on just one day of the year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.