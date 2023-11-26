Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Jack Harlow spotted at Wonder Whip before Owensboro concert

Jack Harlow, in the green hoodie, stops by Wonder Whip in Owensboro
Jack Harlow, in the green hoodie, stops by Wonder Whip in Owensboro(Wonder Whip)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One of Kentucky’s most talked-about celebrities stopped by Wonder Whip in Owensboro for a quick pitstop.

According to workers, Jack Harlow swung by the restaurant ahead of his concert at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Friday.

Officials say Jack hung out and grabbed a bite to eat while crews filmed a documentary about his “No Place Like Home” tour.

“We’ve been around the block a time or two over the decades, but we’ve never had the pleasure of serving a 6X GRAMMY-nominated artist with over 6.8 million followers on Instagram, 10 billion career streams, multiple #1 hits and appearances on the cover of Rolling Stone and Saturday Night Live,” says the restaurant on social media.

Restaurant owners say they proudly served him and his crew and did their best to give them the warmest welcome to Owensboro possible.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Nebo
Man hospitalized after truck crashes into home in Nebo
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Walgreens
Evansville family suing Walgreens requests case moved to superior court
Heritage Hills Patriots reflect on special 2023 season
Heritage Hills Patriots reflect on special 2023 season

Latest News

Police warning of controversial new iPhone feature
North Posey fans and players reflect on incredible season
North Posey fans and players reflect on incredible season
Dispatch: Residential structure fire on Eichel Ave.
Dispatch: Residential structure fire on Eichel Ave.
Local Evansville shop sees record-breaking sales on Small Business Saturday
Local Evansville shop sees record-breaking sales on Small Business Saturday