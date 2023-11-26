Jack Harlow spotted at Wonder Whip before Owensboro concert

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One of Kentucky’s most talked-about celebrities stopped by Wonder Whip in Owensboro for a quick pitstop.

According to workers, Jack Harlow swung by the restaurant ahead of his concert at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Friday.

Officials say Jack hung out and grabbed a bite to eat while crews filmed a documentary about his “No Place Like Home” tour.

“We’ve been around the block a time or two over the decades, but we’ve never had the pleasure of serving a 6X GRAMMY-nominated artist with over 6.8 million followers on Instagram, 10 billion career streams, multiple #1 hits and appearances on the cover of Rolling Stone and Saturday Night Live,” says the restaurant on social media.

Restaurant owners say they proudly served him and his crew and did their best to give them the warmest welcome to Owensboro possible.

