Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on first home to be built in Cynthiana

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CYNTHIANA, In. (WFIE) -Most of the time you see digging it’s for yard work or construction, but this this time everyone is happy to do it.

Habitat for Humanity is looking to create a new home out of an empty parking lot on North Street in Cynthiana, but the home wasn’t given it was earned.

As simple as digging sounds, it took a lot of planning.

“It all began four years ago,” said Habitat for Humanity North Posey chairman, Mark McDonald.

A group of Posey County residents got together to decide how to help their neighborhoods grow.

“It was decided then that what we need were more homes,” said McDonald.

This dig marks Habitat for Humanity’s second ground breaking in the county, and the first home to be built in Cynthiana.

“If we’re not growing we’re dying,” McDonald explains.

The soon-to-be new homeowners Brenda Rogge and her grandson Jesiah are happy to be part of the growth.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. Exciting, yes very,” said Rogge.

Now that they’ve broken ground, it’s time to start building.

Trees with an “X” spray painted on them are the first to go, but even they’re doing good for the community.

Once the trees are chopped down, they’re being taken to a nearby church so the wood can be used to heat the furnace.

When the trees are out of the way and the house is up, the Rogge’s can officially call it home, although, it’s not as simple as it may seem.

“They are not given homes, they must earn them,” said McDonald.

Rogge had to go through dozens of hours of classes on home repairs, budgeting, background checks and more just to get to this point.

“You have to work for what you want in life you know, so you can give back as well,” said Rogge.

Not only does the future look bright for Rogge, but for the community too.

“We’ve funded a third build hoping we could have a fourth, a fifth, a sixth and see these small towns grow rather than shrink.

Officials say the house is expected to be finished by June.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

