Evansville Regional Airport reports “incredibly full” flights amid holiday rush

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A spokesperson for the Evansville Regional Airport says flights are incredibly full amid the holiday rush.

Millions of Americans will be traveling Sunday to return home from Thanksgiving.

TSA says they expect to screen almost 3 million passengers at airports around the country Sunday, in what is expected to be one of the busiest travel day of year.

In Evansville, traffic through the airport has already been up this fall.

Compared to last year, EVV saw 14 percent more passengers in October.

We’re told the airport is expecting to see that trend continue throughout November of this year.

