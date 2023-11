EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County dispatch confirms there is a working structure fire on Eichel Avenue.

Dispatch says the call came in at 5:51 p.m.

According to dispatch, fire officials responded to a structure fire at the 1300 block of Eichel Avenue.

Officials say this is a working fire.

