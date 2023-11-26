Birthday Club
Crews responding to structure fire on Owensboro’s northside

Fire engine generic
Fire engine generic(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - First responders are on scene of a structure fire in the area of E 7th and Jackson Street in Owensboro.

That’s according to Daviess County Dispatch, who would only confirm the address of the fire and the fact that units are still on scene.

The structure fire is on Owensboro’s northside near the Ohio River. It is unclear at this time how the fire started.

14 News is working on getting more information and will keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

