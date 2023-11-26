Cold temperatures to continue until a mid-week warm-up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperature will peak in the mid-40s today. Following the morning’s rain, isolated showers will continue in parts of the tri-state until this evening.

A passing cold front will not only drive down our temperatures but also carry the morning’s rain with it. This will lead to mostly clear skies until midway through the coming week.

Around the middle of the week, our wind direction will shift, drawing up warmer air from the south. This means high temperatures in the mid-50s or higher for the rest of the week and through the coming weekend.

Scattered showers are possible on Thursday, with more widespread rain expected on Friday and Sunday.

