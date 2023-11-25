Registration open for Chemo Buddies Hopefest 2024 5K run

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Sign-ups are now open for Chemo Buddies’ annual Hopefest 5K run for next April.

Organizers say Hopefest is a festival to bring together everyone affected by cancer - survivors, patients, caregivers, family members, friends and co-workers.

According to their website, the morning will kick off with a 5K through Friedman Park in Newburgh at 9 a.m. on April 27, 2024.

The Survivor’s Parade will begin at the amphitheater at 10:30 and the 1 Mile Hope Walk will start immediately after the parade at 11 a.m.

“Throughout the day enjoy checking out some cool cars at the cruise-in, shop at vendor village, eat something from one of the delicious food trucks, listen to the live music, and let the kids enjoy the inflatables and face painting. It’s sure to be a great event!” says an event spokesperson.

Officials say all registrations for the 5K, 1 Mile Walk and Survivor’s Parade will receive a t-shirt. Fore more information about Hopefest, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.