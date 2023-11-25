Birthday Club
Owensboro Catholic punches their ticket to state

By Max Parker
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Down in Kentucky, it was the semifinal round we had our eyes on.

Owensboro Catholic looking to punch their ticket to state when they took on Somerset.

Starting off, Owensboro Catholic elects to receive. Brady Atwell finds Tut Carrico and the Aces are the first on the board.

Atwell on the line again. Long pass to Carrico and he’s in for an easy TD.

Thirty one yards out. Brady Atwell looks for an opening. Waryn Ebelhar - look at this catch. Ref checks it out and it’s good.

Less than 10 seconds at the end of the first quarter. Atwell throws to Tut Carrico and the Aces are up 28 to 0.

Owensboro Catholic takes the win today 44-15, remaining undefeated and punching their ticket to Kroger Field next week.

