Mount Carmel finishes fantastic season as state runners-up

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - In Illinois, we had another team playing for a state championship.

Mount Carmel football was playing for the IHSA Class 3A State Championship, against Byron, at Illinois State University.

The Golden Aces’ faithful made their presence known, as they drove three hours north to Normal, to see Mount Carmel play in the school’s 6th state championship game.

Right away, Byron showed how tough they are though, on a 25-yard run by Caden Considine. They scored a few plays later, to take an early 7-0 lead.

So, Mount Carmel goes to work, but Blayne Sisson is intercepted by the Tigers, and now they have it right back.

And they take advantage of that miscue, as Ayden Shank scores from the 1, to make it 14-0 Byron.

Golden Aces try to get something on their next possession, but again a turnover. Sisson has the ball knocked loose, and the Tigers recover it!

From there, Andrew Talbert keeps the snap, zooms around the left end, and then spins and he’s in.

21-0 Tigers and the Aces are in trouble, but the Byron train keeps rolling.

Here’s Talbert again on the keeper. He’s so fast, and he gets in for another touchdown, to make it 28-0.

Unfortunately, it would get a lot worse, as Byron extends its lead to 56-0, before the Aces finally score.

Sisson gets loose on this long 80-yard T-D run, but it was not enough, as Byron wins the state championship, 69-7.

“We definitely didn’t put our best foot forward today, which is unfortunate,” says Coach Brewer. “You can’t turn the ball over that many times like we did today against a team like Byron. When we go look back and reflect on the year, there’s going to be a lot to be proud of -- sixth team in school history to get to a state championship game.”

“Right now we’re hanging our heads and everything, but once we appreciate the moment and everything we’ve been through to get to this point, I think it’s gonna be more of a joyful moment rather than a sad one. Its been an honor to be a part of it the past four years,” says Sisson.

So the Golden Aces finish their fantastic season as state runners up at 12-2.

